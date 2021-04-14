Health shop stocks fruit and vegetables free from plastic packaging

Published: 12:00 PM April 14, 2021

Bethan Walker, owner of Simple Green Zero Waste in Victoria Square. - Credit: Simply Green

Organic fruit and vegetables which are not wrapped in plastic packaging are now available to buy at a health food shop in Portishead.

Bethan Walker, owner of Simple Green Zero Waste in Victoria Square, said by offering this to customers, she hopes to tackle the large volume of plastic waste created by fruit and vegetable packaging in supermarkets across the UK.

Simply Green opened in Portishead in February 2020 and Bethan opened her first zero-waste shop in Nailsea in 2019.

Bethan adds that organic produce at Simply Green is grown at The Community Farm in Chew Magna, or sourced by them or from similar farms.

The Community Farm is a social enterprise which works with organic producers and local farmers and profits from products sold to fund learning activities for local children, adults and vulnerable people.

Bethan said she is ‘over the moon’ to be one of its new stockists.

For regular updates on what is in stock, follow Simply Green on Facebook and Instagram.