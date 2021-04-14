News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Health shop stocks fruit and vegetables free from plastic packaging

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 12:00 PM April 14, 2021   
Bethan Walker, owner of Simple Green Zero Waste in Victoria Square.

Bethan Walker, owner of Simple Green Zero Waste in Victoria Square. - Credit: Simply Green

Organic fruit and vegetables which are not wrapped in plastic packaging are now available to buy at a health food shop in Portishead. 

Bethan Walker, owner of Simple Green Zero Waste in Victoria Square, said by offering this to customers, she hopes to tackle the large volume of plastic waste created by fruit and vegetable packaging in supermarkets across the UK.  

Fruit and vegetables on offer at Simply Green.

Fruit and vegetables on offer at Simply Green. - Credit: Simply Green

Simply Green opened in Portishead in February 2020 and Bethan opened her first zero-waste shop in Nailsea in 2019.  

Bethan adds that organic produce at Simply Green is grown at The Community Farm in Chew Magna, or sourced by them or from similar farms.  

Fruit and vegetables on offer at Simply Green.

Fruit and vegetables on offer at Simply Green. - Credit: Simply Green

The Community Farm is a social enterprise which works with organic producers and local farmers and profits from products sold to fund learning activities for local children, adults and vulnerable people. 

Bethan said she is ‘over the moon’ to be one of its new stockists. 

Bethan Walker, owner of Simple Green Zero Waste in Victoria Square.

Bethan Walker, owner of Simple Green Zero Waste in Victoria Square. - Credit: Simply Green

For regular updates on what is in stock, follow Simply Green on Facebook and Instagram. 

Most Read

  1. 1 How to order free Covid home tests
  2. 2 Celebrations after non-essential shops and pubs reopen in North Somerset
  3. 3 Man charged with two counts of attempted murder
  1. 4 Barclays to close North Somerset branches
  2. 5 Special school expansion progress
  3. 6 Nailsea's first virtual flower show winners announced
  4. 7 Nailsea Cricket Club start senior nets for new season
  5. 8 North Somerset and Somerset libraries reopen this week
  6. 9 Families enjoy Easter donkey tale trail at church
  7. 10 Backwell boy raises more than £1k for Dementia UK

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Map of roads subject to proposed traffic order

Plan to cut traffic on rural roads

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Map of rural roads

Proposal to reduce traffic on rural roads withdrawn

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Front of the eco house in Down Road, Portishead. Solar-panels on roof, timer clad exterior and paved area in front.

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Modern three-bedroom eco house with lovely gardens

Report By Karen Richards

person
How the development in Engine Lane could look.

Housing group contributes £400,000 for North Somerset rugby club revamp

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus