Popular fabric store to host pop-up store

An online fabric store will host a pop-up shop during Nailsea Farmers' Market to celebrate moving into its latest premises.

Sew Scrumptious Fabrics will hold the open day on Saturday (April 16) from 9am - 1pm to offer a glimpse of what fabrics would-be customers can expect to buy.

Owner, Louise Horler, who has managed the business from her home since 2013, is thrilled to stage the first of many pop-ups to come.

She said: "‘We are so excited to finally have premises in Nailsea to store all our gorgeous fabrics and its great to have an opportunity to open to the public and show off the fabrics as well as meet our lovely customers in person.

"We will be open to the public during every Farmers' Market throughout the year as well as running our online business from the premises day-to-day."

Louise Horler and Lesley from Sew Scumptious. - Credit: Louise Horler

Nailsea-based dressmaker Rachel Millener will also attend the pop-up shop to answer any sewing queries people may have.

Sew Scrumptious has moved into The Courtyard in Nailsea High Street.

Find more info about our Open Day log on to www.sewscrumptious.co.uk