Advanced search

Service changes in the community to help reduce hospital admissions

PUBLISHED: 11:55 04 August 2020

The CCG has opened the Integrated Acute Frailty Virtual Ward Round. Picture: CCG

The CCG has opened the Integrated Acute Frailty Virtual Ward Round. Picture: CCG

Archant

A service has been introduced in North Somerset to enable frail people to be supported in the comfort of their own homes.

In response to challenges posed by coronavirus, clinicians and key workers have come together to implement the Integrated Acute Frailty Virtual Ward Round.

The multi-agency initiative gives the opportunity on any weekday for GPs to refer frail individuals to a team of experts who will be able to assess their care needs away from hospital on the same day.

Clinicians will provide a care plan for each person to support GPs or community teams to care for the individual in their own home, and in so doing improving patient care and reducing the need for people to be admitted to hospital.

The service has been operating since June, and supported 13 people in its first week in operation.

Dr Martin Jones, medical director for Bristol, North Somerset & South Gloucestershire CCG, said: “This is a really positive initiative for an area that contains a high number of care homes and frail people, enabling them to continue to be cared for in their home environment where they have better long-term outcomes.

“We know that we cannot avoid all hospital admissions.

“However, through the virtual ward round we can enable a planned approach of care, where people will have a shortened length of stay and clear pathway out of hospital when medically well.”

Dr Holly Paris, GP for Pier Health Group, added: “For the GP or community clinician utilising this service, being part of the Virtual Ward Round is a real privilege.

“It offers advice and guidance that’s not only extremely responsive, but invites you as a practitioner to be part of that multidisciplinary discussion and decision making.

“A key part of the virtual ward round is the involvement of social care, as so much of a person’s management plan hinges on their circumstances and this knowledge is not otherwise readily available.

“For me, I’ve also learned most from the approach of my mental health colleagues in managing dementia crises which has an impact on my day to day practice. It’s such a rich learning environment.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Coastguard escorts teenagers from pier caught tombstoning off landmark

Teenagers were caught tombstoning from Portishead Pier on Saturday. Picture: Portishead Coastguard

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

Care home enables loved ones to reunite in virus-proof room

The care home has installed an airtight partition to enable loved ones to meet.

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Coastguard escorts teenagers from pier caught tombstoning off landmark

Teenagers were caught tombstoning from Portishead Pier on Saturday. Picture: Portishead Coastguard

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

Care home enables loved ones to reunite in virus-proof room

The care home has installed an airtight partition to enable loved ones to meet.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Nailsea & Tickenham start pre-season schedule

Nailsea & Tickenham held an intra-squad friendly on Saturday

Five-star Overton inspires Somerset win over Glamorgan

Jamie Overton appeals for a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Service changes in the community to help reduce hospital admissions

The CCG has opened the Integrated Acute Frailty Virtual Ward Round. Picture: CCG

Man rescued from skip at recycling centre

Firefighters helped the man out of a skip after he became stuck at Backwell Recycling Centre.

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club hold free ‘try it and see’ sessions

Action from Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club