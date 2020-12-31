Advanced search

Serious assault in Clevedon prompts witness appeal

PUBLISHED: 13:08 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 31 December 2019

Archant

A man has suffered a serious facial injury after an assault in Clevedon.

Police are appealing for information about the incident which happened outside Pizza Magic, in Old Church Road, on Sunday evening which took place between 8.30-9pm.

He is currently being treated in hospital for his injury.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has said two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, who have now been released under investigation.

The force would like to hear from people who may have information to help with its enquiries. To contact the police, ring 101 and quote reference number 5219298661.

