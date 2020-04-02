Send in your messages for loved ones

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 16:15 02 April 2020

Let loved ones know you are thinking of them.

As people are unable to visit loved ones during the lockdown, the Times is inviting readers to send in messages to cheer people up and let them know you are thinking of them.

Many people are isolated by themselves, or finding it tough not being able to go out and socialise, and these messages can bring people a little hope during these challenging times.

They might be celebrating a birthday in isolation, missing out on a holiday or social event or just need a lift.To take part, just send in a picture of your family with a little note to let your relative, friend or neighbour know you are missing them.

We will print your pictures and messages in the paper and also put them up on our website.

Send your photos and messages to nstimes@archant.co.uk

