Self-isolating payments of £500 available

People in North Somerset who are self-isolating could be eligible for up to £500 under the new Government support measures for those unable to work

North Somerset council will administer the Test and Trace support payments locally, to people who are on low incomes and cannot work as a result of self-isolating.

The new support payment scheme, which started on September 28 will close Sunday, January 31 next year.

Applications for the support payment will be open to the public from October 12.

Anyone living in North Somerset who is told by NHS Test and Trace to self-isolate, will be entitled to a self-isolation payment, on condition that they satisfy the four requirements listed below.

They must comply with the notificaton from Test and Trace to self-isolate, they must be employed or self-employed and unable to work from home so will lose income as a result.

Applicants must also be in receipt of one of the following benefits – universal credit, working tax credit, income-related employment and support allowance, housing benefit, income support, income-based job seeker’s allowance or pension credit.

There is also a pre-registration form on the council’s website that people can complete.

Cllr Mark Canniford, North Somerset’s executive member for business, economy and employment, said: “This money will be a lifeline for those people who are finding it difficult to self-isolate due to the financial impact that it has.

“We invite residents to register their details if they think they qualify for help under the Government’s scheme.

“We must follow the new rules which have been put in place, to avoid a severe fine but most importantly to save lives. If people are struggling, we’re here to help.”

Anyone testing positive, or those who are identified in the NHS Test and Trace system as a contact of an individual who has had a positive result, must self-isolate.

Tougher penalties will be enforced on people who are caught breaking the rules, with fines ranging from £1,000 up to a maximum of £10,000 for repeat offenders.