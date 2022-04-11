PICTURES: Wildlife rescue centre welcomes its first cubs

North Somerset's Secret World Wildlife Rescue (SWWR) has welcomed its first batch of furry friends to its newly-built treatment centre.

The rescue service's staff and volunteers have worked tirelessly for the last two years with limited facilities before the centre, in New Rd, Highbridge, was ready for use.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue will welcome visitors to its treatment centre. - Credit: Secret World Wildlife Rescue

Secret World's founder, Pauline Kidner praised her team and invited visitors to see the centre for the first time over Easter.

Ms Kidner said: "They have been amazing with builders around, working as an essential service during the pandemic and with strict controls on casualties because of avian flu which has increased this year by 400 per cent.

"We are all looking forward to welcoming our supporters for our first open weekend at Easter. We shall be able to show the interpretation area of the new building and hope that the children will enjoy the egg hunt on all four days."

SWWR explained that it has been a late Spring for its intakes, with a handful of badger and fox cubs and leverets being brought into the centre.

It expects to see an influx of abandoned orphan birds as the season goes on.

Pauline added: "People should be aware of the many babies being born and hatched at this time of year.

"Several of the orphans this year have been picked up by dogs.

A leveret was brought into the centre. - Credit: Secret World Wildlife Rescue

"They need to be on leads in the countryside and it is always best to ring for advice before you move an animal or take it in to care.

"They have a much better chance of survival if trained by their parents."

Secret World Wildlife Rescue will be open on April 15-18 from 10am until 4pm.

There will be an admission charge of £5 for adults and £2 for children with all funds going towards the care of its casualties.

Residents have been told to be on the lookout for abandoned cubs. - Credit: Secret World Wildlife Rescue

Visit www.secretworld.org/wildlife-saver for advice on how to save an animal or log on to www.secretworld.org for more information about SWWR.