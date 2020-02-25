Open session for proposed mental health café in Portishead

Volunteers at Second Step. Picture: Mark Simmons ©Mark Simmons

A mental health charity will host a drop in session this afternoon (Tuesday) in preparation for a wellbeing café it is due to open in Portishead.

Second Step wants to hear people's thoughts and ideas about the café and an open session will be held at Café Marina, in Harbour Road, from 2-3pm.

The charity will open a café in the town following its work in Clevedon and Weston through its North Somerset Wellbeing Service.

Its wellbeing service supports people aged 18 and over who are experiencing mental health issues.

People can refer themselves or referrals can be made by family members or others involved with them.

The service offers a range of interventions including wellbeing college courses, wellbeing café discussions, activities including mindfulness, creative writing, art and taster sessions of activities such as yoga and tai chi.

Second Step offers housing, support and hope to people with complex needs.