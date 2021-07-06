Seaside Cinema - Outdoor Cinema at Salthouse Fields this week

Published: 10:35 AM July 6, 2021

Seaside Cinema sees the Curzon take to the road and take the joy of film to the outdoors this week.

The Curzon will take a big screen and a DeLorean with lots of food and drinks onto the Salthouse Fields for four days filled with eight cinema screenings.

The cinema is holding the outdoor events in the picturesque setting to kick-start the summer and make up for lost time.

From Thursday to Sunday, the Curzon will be screening favourite musicals and retro classics, family-friendly films as well community collaborations.

Food and drink will be available; Banh Wagon will serve up Vietnamese Street food, Neads A Coffee Hut will be selling ice creams, cakes, tea and coffee, while the Salthouse Mobile Bar and Curzon Prosecco Bar top up the beverages with the Pier Gin team around on the Saturday evening.

Customers are encouraged to take a picnic blanket or camping chair and enjoy a stellar line-up of films in a beautiful setting.

The cinema can assure customers that there will be plenty of space to spread out, with Covid-safety guidelines adhered to and lots of fresh air in the great outdoors.

The full line-up of film features:

Back To The Future, Thursday at 7.30pm, doors open from 6.30pm.

Up, Friday at 4.30pm, doors open from 4pm.

Bohemian Rhapsody, Friday at 8pm, doors open from 7pm.

Finding Nemo, Saturday at 10am doors open from 9.30am.

The Lion King, Saturday at 1.30pm, doors open from 1pm.

Clevedon Skate Project X Curzon: Creativity On Wheels, Saturday at 4.30pm, doors open from 4pm.

Mamma Mia, Saturday at 8pm, doors open from 7pm.

Swimming Under The Sky: Against The Tides + Talk With Beth French, Sunday at 10am with doors open from 9.30am.

On Saturday from 10am-4pm at the skate park, there will be free skateboarding sessions with Keep Rolling Company, funded by The Barn, and creative 'zine making workshops with It’s Okay Project, funded by The YMCA. The activities are sold out, but people can go along to watch.

On Sunday from 10am-1pm there will be free flatland BMX coaching sessions with Fusion Extreme, paid for by The Veg Box. For free tickets for the coaching and workshops, log on to www.clevedonskateproject.com