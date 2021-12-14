Scouts Christmas post service returns for 23rd year

This Christmas marks the 23nd year of the Scouts Christmas Post in Nailsea and Backwell.

More than 165,000 Christmas cards have been delivered locally by the Nailsea Scouts and their helpers in that time, raising much-needed funds for equipment.

Every penny of every stamp sold goes directly to the Scouts who also make a charitable donation from those funds to their chosen local charity.

The scheme has been sponsored by Stephen Pring since the very beginning.

The 23rd anniversary Rudolph stamps cost 40p and can be purchased from local outlets – look out for the posters and post boxes in the shops around Nailsea and Backwell.

Stephen Pring said: “I have been associated with this fantastic local scheme since starting it with the Scouts in 1998 and I am a huge supporter of everything that the Scout movement embodies.

"Last year, Covid beat us but this year we are determined to come back with a bang.

"Not only are you contributing towards the excellent work and activities of local children and young adults in the Scout movement, as well as their local charity, you can also save yourself half the cost of sending your local Christmas cards through the normal post."

Volunteers from 1st and 2nd Scouts in Nailsea and 1st Scouts in Backwell, including leaders, parents, helpers, Explorers, Scouts, Cubs and Beavers, collect the specially-stamped Christmas cards from the selected post boxes, sort them into rounds and deliver them.

As long as the names and full addresses are clearly written, delivery is guaranteed within Nailsea, The Elms at Wraxall and Backwell. This is a local service and your cards for foreign countries will not get there.

Despite the increase in E-Christmas cards, there is still something magical about receiving a card in an envelope from a relative, friend or neighbour and Pring & Co. will continue to sponsor this very worthwhile cause for many years to come.

Stephen added: “The beauty of the Scouts Christmas post is that everyone gets involved.

“Everyone works really hard to deliver this particular Scout’s Promise of ensuring that the cards get safely delivered. The benefits of the whole process are huge - not just in the boost to the Scout’s funds but learning that hard work and team-work bring rewards to yourself and the whole community."