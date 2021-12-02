Clevedon Cub group wins award for eco-friendly Christmas tree
- Credit: 1st Clevedon Cubs
A Cubs group picked up an award for best Christmas tree at the weekend.
The 1st Clevedon Cubs zero waste 'feed the birds' tree won the most votes at Christchurch Christmas tree festival.
Cubs held a pack forum to promise to be more environmentally friendly, after the international COP26 climate summit stressed the importance of being more eco-friendly.
The tree was made of wood offcuts and was decorated with edible baubles made of seeds, popcorn and cranberries so the birds can eat it.
The scout hut operates a no waste policy, by using only compositable recyclable or reusable materials.
Festival organiser Jo Simms said: "We managed to raise just over £2,400 which is an amazing amount of money given that our main aim is not money raising.
"This will be split equally between our local YMCA, Uganda Concern UK, Care for Uganda and for the work done locally by Christchurch."
