News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

'Exemplary' school debaters win another competition round

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 1:52 PM December 6, 2021
The Clevedon School Debating Team.

The Clevedon School Debating Team. - Credit: Clevedon School

Students at Clevedon School have won another round of the English Speaking Union debating competition.

The school debating team are one step closer to getting their hands on the Churchill Cup after a 'strong performance' which was described by the judges as 'exemplary'. 

The public speaking competition is the largest of its kind in England and Wales and is for children aged nine to 11.

Students Elsie, Ella, Rosy, Adelaide, Shana and Lyall are now busy preparing for the next round. The final will be in April, where 400 teams across the two nations will compete for the prize.

Coaching the debating team at Clevedon is award-winning Mr Campbell, who helps students with their skills. 

Headteacher Jim Smith, said: "Our students have excelled themselves again.

"This was a fantastic performance and they represented Clevedon School brilliantly. 

Most Read

  1. 1 North Somerset schools receive £1,000 memorial donation
  2. 2 Storm Barra expected to bring high winds to South West
  3. 3 'I walked into a full-blown argument': Estate agent considering valuation charge for DIVORCING COUPLES
  1. 4 Santa routes for towns this December are revealed
  2. 5 Support for people with hidden disabilities living in North Somerset
  3. 6 'Red herrings' need to be ignored for Portishead Railway scheme
  4. 7 Fatal collision in Clevedon leaves man in his 70s dead
  5. 8 Council finances given auditors' approval
  6. 9 Art gallery to host 'Clevedon artist of the year'
  7. 10 Appeal after biker hospitalised in crash

"Well done to the team and the hard work of Mr Campbell."

Clevedon School
Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An artist's impression of what Pill station would look like once built. Picture: MetroWest.

House of Commons

House of Commons gives Liam Fox reason for Portishead Rail delay

Carrington Walker

person
Clevedon B&M redevelopment approved aerial picture

Clevedon B&M redevelopment approved, despite hundreds of objections

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
The Somerset Distillery started after four friends found their lives change dramatically during the pandemic.

Friends opt for career change with new Backwell distillery

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The entrance to the Srawberry Line nature trail. Picture: Steve Bridger

Extension to cycling route could be approved next year

Daniel Mumby

Logo Icon