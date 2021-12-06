'Exemplary' school debaters win another competition round

Students at Clevedon School have won another round of the English Speaking Union debating competition.

The school debating team are one step closer to getting their hands on the Churchill Cup after a 'strong performance' which was described by the judges as 'exemplary'.

The public speaking competition is the largest of its kind in England and Wales and is for children aged nine to 11.

Students Elsie, Ella, Rosy, Adelaide, Shana and Lyall are now busy preparing for the next round. The final will be in April, where 400 teams across the two nations will compete for the prize.

Coaching the debating team at Clevedon is award-winning Mr Campbell, who helps students with their skills.

Headteacher Jim Smith, said: "Our students have excelled themselves again.

"This was a fantastic performance and they represented Clevedon School brilliantly.

"Well done to the team and the hard work of Mr Campbell."