'Exemplary' school debaters win another competition round
- Credit: Clevedon School
Students at Clevedon School have won another round of the English Speaking Union debating competition.
The school debating team are one step closer to getting their hands on the Churchill Cup after a 'strong performance' which was described by the judges as 'exemplary'.
The public speaking competition is the largest of its kind in England and Wales and is for children aged nine to 11.
Students Elsie, Ella, Rosy, Adelaide, Shana and Lyall are now busy preparing for the next round. The final will be in April, where 400 teams across the two nations will compete for the prize.
Coaching the debating team at Clevedon is award-winning Mr Campbell, who helps students with their skills.
Headteacher Jim Smith, said: "Our students have excelled themselves again.
"This was a fantastic performance and they represented Clevedon School brilliantly.
Most Read
- 1 North Somerset schools receive £1,000 memorial donation
- 2 Storm Barra expected to bring high winds to South West
- 3 'I walked into a full-blown argument': Estate agent considering valuation charge for DIVORCING COUPLES
- 4 Santa routes for towns this December are revealed
- 5 Support for people with hidden disabilities living in North Somerset
- 6 'Red herrings' need to be ignored for Portishead Railway scheme
- 7 Fatal collision in Clevedon leaves man in his 70s dead
- 8 Council finances given auditors' approval
- 9 Art gallery to host 'Clevedon artist of the year'
- 10 Appeal after biker hospitalised in crash
"Well done to the team and the hard work of Mr Campbell."