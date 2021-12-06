Clevedon School Christmas tree sale raises money for foodbank

(L-R) Austin, Rachel, Rosie and Archie Milne with Clevedon School Headteacher Jim Smith as they netted two Christmas trees at the school sale. - Credit: The Purple Sheep

A charity tree sale has helped to raise money for Clevedon Foodbank.

Clevedon School hosted a Christmas tree sale on the weekend to fundraise for many good causes in the area.

Also on offer to visitors was a selection of stalls selling crafts and a vintage coffee van helping to keep people warm in the blistery weather.

The school started selling trees in 2019, with this years event described as the 'biggest yet'.

One of the many families that bought trees from the school is the Milne family, who travel down from Bristol. Austin Milne said 'it wouldn't be Christmas' without getting one from the school.

Headteacher Jim Smith, said: "We are super grateful to everyone who came to the sale and purchased a Christmas tree and attended the craft fair – each and every tree helps raise money for good causes."