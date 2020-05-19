How a pre-paid funeral plan can help your family and save you money

You can rest easy knowing your funeral is taken care of and that your family will not need to cover costs or make any difficult decisions. Picture: Getty Images Archant

Ensure peace of mind for you and your family with the help of a funeral director.

You can arrange an appointment over the phone or by email. Picture: Getty Images You can arrange an appointment over the phone or by email. Picture: Getty Images

Nicola Davey of Arthur E Davey and Sons Funeral Directors explains how pre -planning your funeral can offer you security and help your loved ones.

Q: Why should I consider a pre-arranged funeral plan?

A E Davey and sons can help plan every detail of a funeral to ensure it reflects the life it is celebrating, Picture: Getty Images A E Davey and sons can help plan every detail of a funeral to ensure it reflects the life it is celebrating, Picture: Getty Images

Inflation rises and everyday price increases could mean your funeral will be more expensive in the future. A pre-arranged funeral plan can help you to save money.

You can also enjoy peace of mind knowing your wishes are in place and that your family won’t need to make tough decisions or deal with costly funeral expenses.

You can buy a pre-paid funeral plan at any age. Often people put off making these arrangements, but I’d recommend getting in touch sooner rather than later.

Q: What pre-paid plans are available?

We offer four types of pre-paid funeral plans–standard, traditional, exclusive and a personal plan.

All plans include the choice of a crematorium or graveside service, the supply of a basic coffin and a hearse along with chauffeurs and pallbearers. You’ll receive professional advice and guidance throughout the funeral arrangements and support when registering the death, getting the certificates and transferring the deceased.

Our traditional plan allows you to choose from an oak or veneer finish for the coffin and limousine service to collect and return mourners.

The exclusive plan includes a church service before the cremation or burial if requested and with our personal plan, you can tailor the funeral arrangements to your exact requirements.

We can post more details of the plans to you. Call or email us if you have questions, we can recommend which plan is best for you.

Q: How can I pay for my funeral plan?

You can make a series of monthly instalments or make a one-off payment. We can help you find a plan that fits your budget

I’d recommend speaking to a funeral director before making any final decisions. This will help you understand the financial arrangements and total costs involved.

Q: Why should I organise my pre-paid plan with a funeral director?

We can help you plan the funeral you want. We can also offer fixed rate guarantees meaning you won’t need to worry about added charges. As we own the plans, this gives you complete flexibility and control.

Be aware of the internet companies and insurance companies with big advertising budgets, you need to look at what you pay them and how little they pay the funeral director after taking their fees and if you move away, we can transfer your plan over to a local funeral director of your choice.

Your plan is protected and can be transferred, even if the company ceases to trade.

Q: How can I get in touch?

We’re the longest-standing funeral directors in Nailsea. We all live locally and have grown up in this community which is why we’re dedicated to helping its local families in any way we can. We’ll be there to support you every step of the way.

Though we’re not currently offering face-to-face meetings during lockdown, you can request an appointment with us over the phone or by email.

Arthur E Davey and Sons Funeral Directors is a family-run firm renowned for their compassion and professionalism. They can help you ensure every detail of a funeral reflects the life it’s celebrating.

Call 01275 852307 to get in touch or visit aedavey.co.uk to send a message and explore their pre-paid funeral plans in more detail.