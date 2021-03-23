Women 'do not feel safe' in North Somerset

Published: 7:00 AM March 23, 2021

Women across North Somerset have said they do not feel safe in the area after the death of Sarah Everard sparked nationwide concerns about the safety of women on the streets.

Vigils were organised across the country in response to the death of Ms Everard, who was last seen in Clapham, in south London, on March 3, but many events were moved online after organisers of a London vigil lost their legal challenge in the High Court against a police ban.

The Times conducted a survey asking readers how safe they feel in their area and received more the 420 responses.

When asked if people feel safe in their area, 41 per cent said some of the time and 16 per cent said not at all, compared to 37 per cent who answered most of the time and only six per cent feel safe all of the time.

Only 24 per cent of respondents feel safe when walking or travelling alone, with 76 per cent feeling unsafe.

One respondent from Portishead said they would feel 'nervous if I was out on my own in the dark', while another said they are 'more anxious at night' and 'would not walk alone in some areas'.

A respondent from Clevedon said they did not feel safe due to 'non-lit areas' and felt 'the police not effective'

A person from Yatton said: "The lack of lighting in Yatton area makes it very dark, especially with the dark mornings and nights and the alleyway by the train station is a route I have to use to get home.

"Its badly dimmed and anyone could be around that area, waiting to take an opportunity to attack."

Another person from Portishead added: "I'm a woman walking alone and I'm always aware that it's a risk.

"I rarely go out alone after dark, or if I do, then I make sure someone is expecting a call from me to know I've arrived safely."