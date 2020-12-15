Family raising cash for Foodbank with Santa's workshop display

Published: 11:00 AM December 15, 2020

The interactive display in St Mary's Road, Portishead, which is raising money for struggling families. - Credit: Luke Sartain

A family from Portishead has set up an interactive Santa’s workshop to raise money for Clevedon Foodbank.

Luke Sartain, from St Mary’s Road, has installed a holographic display which runs 12-18-minute animations on a continuous cycle between 5-9pm.

Luke is hoping to raise £10,000 to help families who have been affected by Covid-19.

He said: “In these strange times, it has never been more important to provide hope, enrichment and fun to children, as a father I see this and wanted to create an ‘experience’ which can capture imaginations.

“Two of my companies upUgo and Lasso Lead Generation will match all donations up to the £10,000 target and the money will be used to offer presents, Christmas trees and financial support to those negatively affected by Covid-19 working alongside local foodbanks and charities.”

To donate to the appeal, log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/santas-workshop-2020