News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times Home > News

Family raising cash for Foodbank with Santa's workshop display

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 11:00 AM December 15, 2020   
Interactive Santa's Workshop display in Portishead

The interactive display in St Mary's Road, Portishead, which is raising money for struggling families. - Credit: Luke Sartain

A family from Portishead has set up an interactive Santa’s workshop to raise money for Clevedon Foodbank. 

Luke Sartain, from St Mary’s Road, has installed a holographic display which runs 12-18-minute animations on a continuous cycle between 5-9pm. 

Children enjoying Christmas lights show

A Portishead family has set up an interactive Santa's Workshop in St Mary's Road to raise money for charity. - Credit: Luke Sartain

Luke is hoping to raise £10,000 to help families who have been affected by Covid-19. 

He said: “In these strange times, it has never been more important to provide hope, enrichment and fun to children, as a father I see this and wanted to create an ‘experience’ which can capture imaginations. 

“Two of my companies upUgo and Lasso Lead Generation will match all donations up to the £10,000 target and the money will be used to offer presents, Christmas trees and financial support to those negatively affected by Covid-19 working alongside local foodbanks and charities.” 

To donate to the appeal, log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/santas-workshop-2020 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Driver injured after car hits house in Clevedon

Jacqueline Cadogan

person

Woman and boy charged with drug supply offences

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

Families pay tribute to loved ones killed in Avonmouth explosion

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

Street kitchen opens in Portishead High Street

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus