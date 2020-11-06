Santas on the Run event goes virtual

Santas on the Run will be held virtually this year to enable supporters to raise funds for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

The fundraiser normally sees crowds gather at Bristol Harbourside ready to run through the city dressed as santas in aid of the charity.

Due to the pandemic, the event will be spread out over the weekend of December 11-13 and supporters can choose their distance, route and their festive costume.

Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW), which hosts the annual event, has taken the decision hold it virtually due to the pandemic.

Tamara Downes, fundraising manager at CHSW, said: “This year, Santas on the Run is going freestyle.

“Whilst we can’t all come together on Bristol Harbourside, together we can still spread some joy and laughter and we’d encourage everyone to go crackers with their festive fundraising.

“Whether you twinkle in tinsel or rock it like Rudolph, you can get creative with your costume and complete a distance of your choice, your way.”

The first Santas on the Run took place in 2009 and over the years it has seen thousands of people join together in the city to raise funds for CHSW’s Charlton Farm in Wraxall.

This year, participants are being asked to raise sponsorship or make a donation to enable the charity to continue to provide care for children and families when they need it most, whether that be in the hospice, at home, or virtually.

Tamara added: “Over the weekend of December 11-13 we will have a warm-up for people to join online each day as well as a prizes for the best-dressed family, child and dog.

“Individuals who raise £15 or more will also receive a medal. It’s undoubtedly been a challenging year and we would encourage people to get involved however they like this Christmas but most importantly help us raise money for local families whose children are living with life-limiting conditions.”

Registration is free. To sign up, log on to www.chsw.org.uk/santas and join the charity’s event on Facebook www.facebook.com/events/649916122169450

Santas on the Run goes freestyle is supported by Whirlwind Sports.