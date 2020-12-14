Festive runners raise £75k for children's hospice

Published: 12:55 PM December 14, 2020

Hundreds of people took part in a festive fun run raising £75,000 for a children's charity.

More than 1,100 people took part in Children's Hospice South West's (CHSW) Santas on the Run goes Freestyle event at the weekend.

CHSW’s annual fun run, usually held in Bristol, went virtual this year due to Covid-19 restrictions but this did not deter people from getting involved.

People were able to choose their own route and distance and dress up in a festive outfit to raise funds for the Wraxall-based charity which supports children with life-limiting conditions, and their families.

The event was supported by Community Partners Whirlwind Sports and families schools, sports clubs and businesses took part to support the hospice.

Kiley Pearce, events fundraiser at CHSW, said: “We were overwhelmed with the number of people that took part in this event and it was fantastic to see them all posting their photos on social media showing how they had made the event their own.

"We had everything from Santas playing tennis to a running nativity scene; people really got creative and have raised an incredible amount of money at the same time.”