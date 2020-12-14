News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times Home > News

Festive runners raise £75k for children's hospice

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 12:55 PM December 14, 2020   
Santas on the Run dressed as nativity theme

Nativity runners taking part in the festive fundraiser in Portishead. - Credit: CHSW

Hundreds of people took part in a festive fun run raising £75,000 for a children's charity.

More than 1,100 people took part in Children's Hospice South West's (CHSW) Santas on the Run goes Freestyle event at the weekend.

CHSW’s annual fun run, usually held in Bristol, went virtual this year due to Covid-19 restrictions but this did not deter people from getting involved.

People were able to choose their own route and distance and dress up in a festive outfit to raise funds for the Wraxall-based charity which supports children with life-limiting conditions, and their families. 

The event was supported by Community Partners Whirlwind Sports and families schools, sports clubs and businesses took part to support the hospice.

Kiley Pearce, events fundraiser at CHSW, said: “We were overwhelmed with the number of people that took part in this event and it was fantastic to see them all posting their photos on social media showing how they had made the event their own.

"We had everything from Santas playing tennis to a running nativity scene; people really got creative and have raised an incredible amount of money at the same time.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Newly qualified police horse named after popular North Somerset town
  2. 2 Communities urged to make their voices heard at airport appeal
  3. 3 Driver injured after car hits house in Clevedon
  1. 4 Christmas comes early at Portishead care centre
  2. 5 Woman and boy charged with drug supply offences
  3. 6 Street kitchen opens in Portishead High Street
  4. 7 Christmas display raising money for children's hospital
  5. 8 Steering group formed to shape the future of Portishead
  6. 9 ‘Upside-down' seafront dream home
  7. 10 Virtual tours available for new village primary school

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

School proposal to reduce reception intake due to lack of pupils

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon

Families pay tribute to loved ones killed in Avonmouth explosion

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

Family organises doorstep carols for North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon

Shop Local

‘Buy local to help your community thrive’

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus