Santas on the Run to take place at Ashton Court

Published: 12:05 PM September 27, 2021

Santas on the Run is taking place at Ashton Court this year. - Credit: Sophie Green

The popular Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle event is returning to Bristol this December in a new location.

Hundreds of people took part in the last festive 2k fun run around Bristol Harbourside in 2019, raising more than £35,000 for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) in Wraxall.

Last year, the event was held virtually due to the pandemic. But this year’s fundraiser will take place in the picturesque grounds of Ashton Court on December 5.

CHSW fundraiser Kayley Waller said: “We’re excited to be bringing our flagship fundraising event to beautiful the Ashton Court in our 30th anniversary year.

“Our supporters did us proud during the pandemic, raising thousands of pounds across the region by taking part in virtual Santa runs with their families and friends at home.

“And while people will still be able to do a Santa run at home if they’d prefer to, we hope as many people will join us at Ashton Court as possible.

“Our festive, fun 2k course is suitable for all ages and abilities but be prepared to get muddy (think wellies and walking boots instead of your finest running trainers), it adds to the fun. And there will be plenty of festive surprises to enjoy along the way.”

Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle will be one of the charity’s first physical fundraising events for nearly two years. Social distancing measures will be in place, with the event starting at 1pm.

Santa suits are not being provided this year to help reduce the impact on the environment, and the registration fee has been reduced to £10 per adult, and £5 per child, under twos can enter for free.

Kayley added: “People really enjoyed the freestyle element of last year’s virtual event so we’re encouraging people to do the same at Ashton Court and be as creative as they like with their own festive costumes.

There will be prizes for the best costumes on the day, and all the money raised from the event will help provide care and support to children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

To sign up for the Ashton Court event or to take part virtually, visit www.chsw.org.uk/santas

You can also join the Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle Facebook group www.facebook.com/groups/santasontherun



