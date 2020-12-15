News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times Home > News

Santas raise thousands for hospice with festive ride

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 4:00 PM December 15, 2020   
Santas on a Bike

Fundraisers from across North Somerset took part in the festive ride. - Credit: CHSW

Festive bikers descended on North Somerset to raise money for a children's charity in Wraxall.

Each year thousands of Santas on motorbikes take part in a festive ride across the region for Children's Hospice South West.

Santas on a Bike was a little different this year, with bikers choosing their own routes and riding solo in aid of the cause. 

Around 100 enthusiasts took part in the festive ride from December 4-6, raising more than £3,500 so far.

Julie Draper, community fundraiser at CHSW, said: “Despite Santas on a Bike having to be different this year, we are thrilled with the response from the riders and the public in showing their support for the children and families we care for.

"Over the weekend, there were Santas, elves, snowmen and even the Grinch on motorbikes riding through Bristol and North Somerset spreading festive cheer and awareness of Children’s Hospice South West. It was awesome.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Vaccinations to begin for over 80s in North Somerset
  2. 2 Pub up for sale for £1million
  3. 3 Covid vaccinations begin at GP surgeries in North Somerset
  1. 4 Churches create digital nativity trail for villagers
  2. 5 Portishead Christmas card competition winner announced
  3. 6 Man due in court charged with murder of Louis Bednall
  4. 7 Newly qualified police horse named after popular North Somerset town
  5. 8 Festive runners raise £75k for children's hospice
  6. 9 Clevedon chef shares desserts and top tips for Christmas dinner
  7. 10 Village choir to host virtual Christmas carol concert for charity

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Driver injured after car hits house in Clevedon

Jacqueline Cadogan

person

Woman and boy charged with drug supply offences

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

Families pay tribute to loved ones killed in Avonmouth explosion

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

Street kitchen opens in Portishead High Street

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus