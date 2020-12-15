Santas raise thousands for hospice with festive ride

Published: 4:00 PM December 15, 2020

Fundraisers from across North Somerset took part in the festive ride. - Credit: CHSW

Festive bikers descended on North Somerset to raise money for a children's charity in Wraxall.

Each year thousands of Santas on motorbikes take part in a festive ride across the region for Children's Hospice South West.

Santas on a Bike was a little different this year, with bikers choosing their own routes and riding solo in aid of the cause.

Around 100 enthusiasts took part in the festive ride from December 4-6, raising more than £3,500 so far.

Julie Draper, community fundraiser at CHSW, said: “Despite Santas on a Bike having to be different this year, we are thrilled with the response from the riders and the public in showing their support for the children and families we care for.

"Over the weekend, there were Santas, elves, snowmen and even the Grinch on motorbikes riding through Bristol and North Somerset spreading festive cheer and awareness of Children’s Hospice South West. It was awesome.”