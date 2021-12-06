News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Santa's on a bike 2021 raises more than £4,600

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 4:05 PM December 6, 2021
Santa's have raised more than £4,600.

More than 800 bikers dressed as Father Christmas managed to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

On a cold but sunny Saturday, Henry Matyjasik, his eldest son Lance and his 13- year-old daughter, Charlotte, dressed up in their Christmas outfits and joined many hundreds of Bikers to raise funds for Children's Hospice South West.

This was the 16th year of this charity ride. Bikers came from Taunton, Bridgwater and Weston and rode up the A370 to The Sea Walls on the Downs in Bristol, where they regrouped and then rode onto Winterbourne Academy where more bikers from Wales, Gloucestershire, Bath and Somerset areas joined.

Henry and his family have raised £600 including gift aid, and donations can still be made to the Wraxall-based children's charity online. To donate, log on to www.justgiving.com/Lance-Henry-Charlotte

Collectively the Santa's have raised more than £4,600 for the hospice. Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/santasonabike2021

Wraxall News

