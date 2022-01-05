Record-breaking year for Lions club

A Lions club has had a record-breaking year with its Santa Float.

Nailsea Lions, supported by its partner organisations, collected £7,286, the most they have ever collected in all the years they have had float.

The float was out every weekday night from December 1-21, taking Santa to the streets of Nailsea, Backwell and Long Ashton.

The Lions also visited the craft fair at the Tithe Barn and spent two days outside Tesco. Fifteen partner organisations helped the Lions in this heroic effort.

During the summer, the Lions refurbished the float, including putting it on a new chassis, making it easier to tow, as the old one had reached the end of its life.

President of the Lions, Adrian Morgan, said: “We would like to thank everyone who has supported us this year. Not being able to get out last year was a real disappointed, so it was particularly pleasing that everyone has been so generous this year.

"I would also like to thank the members of our partner organisations, who turned out in all weathers to help with the collections. Without their help and support it would not have been possible.”

The main beneficiaries of this year’s collection will be numerous local charities, good causes and organisations, for whom a small donation can make a big difference.