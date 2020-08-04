Advanced search

Russian hackers stole government documents from Liam Fox’s email account

PUBLISHED: 08:29 04 August 2020

Russian hackers are suspected of breaking in to the former trade secretary's email account to steal classified UK-US trade documents that were leaked in the run-up to the last general election. Photo: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Russian hackers are suspected of breaking in to the former trade secretary's email account to steal classified UK-US trade documents that were leaked in the run-up to the last general election. Photo: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

A criminal investigation is underway after documents on trade talks were stolen from North Somerset MP Liam Fox’s email account.

Russian hackers are believed to have stolen the papers on UK-US trade talks from an email account belonging to Dr Fox and posted them online ahead of December’s election.

Last month, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the government had ‘reasonable confidence’ that Russian actors had tried to interfere in the election.

He told the BBC they had sought to ‘spread online, illegally obtained, leaked government documents’ around the UK-US trade negotiations for after the country leaves the EU.

Reuters, which first reported the story, said hackers accessed the former international trade secretary’s account multiple times between July 12 and October 21 last year.

A cabinet office spokesman said: “There is an ongoing criminal investigation into how the documents were acquired, and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this point.

“But as you would expect, the government has very robust systems in place to protect the IT systems of officials and staff.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Coastguard escorts teenagers from pier caught tombstoning off landmark

Teenagers were caught tombstoning from Portishead Pier on Saturday. Picture: Portishead Coastguard

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

Care home enables loved ones to reunite in virus-proof room

The care home has installed an airtight partition to enable loved ones to meet.

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Coastguard escorts teenagers from pier caught tombstoning off landmark

Teenagers were caught tombstoning from Portishead Pier on Saturday. Picture: Portishead Coastguard

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

Care home enables loved ones to reunite in virus-proof room

The care home has installed an airtight partition to enable loved ones to meet.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Man rescued from skip at recycling centre

Firefighters helped the man out of a skip after he became stuck at Backwell Recycling Centre.

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club hold free ‘try it and see’ sessions

Action from Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club

Russian hackers stole government documents from Liam Fox’s email account

Russian hackers are suspected of breaking in to the former trade secretary's email account to steal classified UK-US trade documents that were leaked in the run-up to the last general election. Photo: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Financial impacts of coronavirus revealed by council

Ton-up Abell sets Somerset up for victory push

Tom Abell in batting action for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)