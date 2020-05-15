Runner and grandmother complete walk and run for charity
PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 May 2020
Archant
A runner and her grandmother raised more than £1,700 with fitness challenges.
Alice Holwell took on her own 10km race to raise funds for Penny Brohn UK, while her dedicated grandma walked laps of her home.
Alice’s grandmother, a client of Penny Brohn, donned a colourful wig and walked out of her front door, down her road and through her back garden repeatedly until Alice came to a final halt, completing her 10km route.
Alice said: “I’m so happy with how it went and my grandma did such an amazing job, she managed about 2km with her walking.
“I completed the run in 57 minutes and my mum had asked all my neighbours to come out and see me off and back again, so it was such a lovely day.
“Grandma’s looking forward to getting back to visiting Penny Brohn.”
