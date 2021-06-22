News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Royals praise North Somerset children's hospice

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 7:09 AM June 22, 2021   
Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton thanks children's hospices for their vital work. - Credit: EACH

Members of the royal family have shared personal messages of support for children’s hospice charities to mark the start of Children’s Hospice Week this week. 

Their Royal Highnesses, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall, have both acknowledged the vital work of children’s hospices, including Children’s Hospice South West’s (CHSW) Charlton Farm in North Somerset, Little Bridge House in North Devon, and Little Harbour in Cornwall. 

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, who is the Royal Patrol of CHSW, said: “Once again it is Children’s Hospice Week, so I wanted to send a message to all the families across the country who are caring for terminally ill babies, children and young people. You face enormous heart-breaking challenges and you are much in my thoughts and prayers. 

“I also wanted to thank the brilliant staff and volunteers who work wonders to help short lives to be lived to the full, creating precious memories and providing comfort and support to all those who come through your doors.” 

Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall shared messages of support for children's hospices to mark Children's Hospice Week. - Credit: Kirstin Prisk Photography 2012

Kate Duchess of Cambridge, also thanked the UK’s 54 children’s hospices for the life-changing care they provide to seriously ill children and families. 

She said: “The last year has been a difficult one for everyone, and especially tough and frightening for families with seriously ill children.  

“The theme for this year’s Children’s Hospice Week is ‘Pushed to the Limits’, recognising the tremendous strain these families face, and why the care and support of their local children’s hospices is needed now more than ever." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Controversial plans for Clevedon B&M set for approval
  2. 2 Pupils hike up mountain for school sports hall appeal
  3. 3 Radical overhaul of bus network could bring £50m boost to West
  1. 4 Clevedon girl, 4, wins music award
  2. 5 Another North Somerset school hit with Covid cases
  3. 6 REVEALED: Three locations chosen for new Aldi stores
  4. 7 Man suffers head injuries after armed confrontation outside pub
  5. 8 Conservative candidate chosen for by-election
  6. 9 Woodspring Women in hunt for new players over the age of 16 to join their side
  7. 10 North Somerset Stars lose out to Cheltenham rivals

Children’s Hospice Week from June 21-27 is organised by Together for Short Lives, to raise awareness and funds for children’s hospice and palliative care services across the UK. 

CHSW, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, was founded by Eddie Farwell and his late wife Jill after they experienced the urgent need for hospice care for local children.  

More: Hospice celebrating 30 years of helping seriously ill children.

Mr Farwell, who is the charity’s chief executive, said: “We are extremely grateful to the Duchesses for their support of children’s hospices and the vital lifeline they provide families facing the unimaginable. 

“The effects of this wretched pandemic have been far-reaching but as a charity, we have adapted our care model to ensure we can still be there for families, wherever and whenever they need us, whether that’s in our hospices or in their own homes. 

“And we have only been able to do this thanks to our magnificent supporters, so this Children’s Hospice Week is also a chance to celebrate their continued faithfulness and generosity.” 

Wraxall News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Field housing plans

Plans for housing on Backwell fields take step forward

Stephen Sumner

person
Susannah Elizabeth Turner, Emma Jayne Blackmore and Adele Jane Haysom have been awarded an OBE, BEM and MBE respectively.

Three North Somerset women commended in Queen’s birthday honours

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Fazilette Khan with representatives from Portishead Town Council, Persimmon, Boat Folk and community group Turn The Tide.

Portishead awarded GreenSeas Trust bin to tackle plastic pollution

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Long Ashton Community Centre café

Popular community centre café closes

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus