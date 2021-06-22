Royals praise North Somerset children's hospice

Published: 7:09 AM June 22, 2021

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton thanks children's hospices for their vital work. - Credit: EACH

Members of the royal family have shared personal messages of support for children’s hospice charities to mark the start of Children’s Hospice Week this week.

Their Royal Highnesses, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall, have both acknowledged the vital work of children’s hospices, including Children’s Hospice South West’s (CHSW) Charlton Farm in North Somerset, Little Bridge House in North Devon, and Little Harbour in Cornwall.

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, who is the Royal Patrol of CHSW, said: “Once again it is Children’s Hospice Week, so I wanted to send a message to all the families across the country who are caring for terminally ill babies, children and young people. You face enormous heart-breaking challenges and you are much in my thoughts and prayers.

“I also wanted to thank the brilliant staff and volunteers who work wonders to help short lives to be lived to the full, creating precious memories and providing comfort and support to all those who come through your doors.”

The Duchess of Cornwall shared messages of support for children's hospices to mark Children's Hospice Week. - Credit: Kirstin Prisk Photography 2012

Kate Duchess of Cambridge, also thanked the UK’s 54 children’s hospices for the life-changing care they provide to seriously ill children and families.

She said: “The last year has been a difficult one for everyone, and especially tough and frightening for families with seriously ill children.

“The theme for this year’s Children’s Hospice Week is ‘Pushed to the Limits’, recognising the tremendous strain these families face, and why the care and support of their local children’s hospices is needed now more than ever."

Children’s Hospice Week from June 21-27 is organised by Together for Short Lives, to raise awareness and funds for children’s hospice and palliative care services across the UK.

CHSW, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, was founded by Eddie Farwell and his late wife Jill after they experienced the urgent need for hospice care for local children.

Mr Farwell, who is the charity’s chief executive, said: “We are extremely grateful to the Duchesses for their support of children’s hospices and the vital lifeline they provide families facing the unimaginable.

“The effects of this wretched pandemic have been far-reaching but as a charity, we have adapted our care model to ensure we can still be there for families, wherever and whenever they need us, whether that’s in our hospices or in their own homes.

“And we have only been able to do this thanks to our magnificent supporters, so this Children’s Hospice Week is also a chance to celebrate their continued faithfulness and generosity.”