Suggestions for best walks around Portishead sought for tourism website

A Portishead group is appealing to members of the community to share their best walking routes in town.

Walks In And Around Portishead is aiming to encourage more people in the area to explore different walking routes, now people have the freedom to take unlimited exercise during lockdown.

The Government announced a relaxation on some restrictions which came into force on May 13, and organisers of the community website in Portishead have made a plea to walkers to share their suggestions.

Walks In And Around Portishead is the most popular page on the Visit Portishead website, which was created four years ago by people keen to promote their home town.

One of the group founders, Mark Fielden, said: “Visit Portishead is a community-interest project, started and funded by businesses and individuals in and around Portishead.

“Its aim is to promote Portishead as the go-to destination for tourism and business, to encourage visitors, once here, to use the amenities we have, and to encourage people who live here to use what they have on their doorstep.”

The Visit Portishead website contains a host of information about the town, places of interest and an array of different walks with varied terrain, along hills, woodlands, nature reserves and coast paths.

The sitefeatures advice for businesses and moving to and living in Portishead, as well as a Covid-19 information page, to help its residents through the pandemic.

Mark added: “The Walks In And Around Portishead page has been the most visited page on the Visit Portishead website ever since we created it.

“A number of people have already contributed their walks and photos, but we are often asked for more and we envisage a surge in demand for new walks, now that people once again have the freedom of unlimited exercise.”

Those willing to share their walks can send them to Mark at team@visitportishead.net

Those willing to share their walks can send them to Mark at team@visitportishead.net

For more information about the walks, and to see routes online, including along Black Nore Lighthouse, Clapton Moor and taking a stroll around Portbury Wharf Nature Reserve, log on to www.visitportishead.net
















