Group raises more than £1k for local causes

Published: 11:50 AM October 25, 2021

More than £1,000 was raised through a group's charity walks this year.

Rotary Nailsea and Backwell presented a cheque for £1,292.65 to the local Leg Club.

This was money raised by Leg Club volunteers and supporters taking part in the Nailsea charity walks, runs and cycles and was topped up from the funds raised by the Rotary Club.

This is the 10th anniversary of the Rotary’s charity walks and runs, during which time £250,000 has been raised for local causes.

Graham Hunt of the organising committee said: “Rotary Nailsea and Backwell are proud to have been involved with Nailsea District Leg Club since it’s inception and are strong admirers of what the club achieves within the local community."

The Leg Club has started meeting in person again, providing members with the opportunity for some social interaction over refreshments. It is hoped that the drop-in clinics will restart soon.

Carole Brooke for the Leg Club said: “There has always been a strong link between our club and the local Rotary Club. Starting in 2015, we have used Nailsea charity walks and runs as the major fundraiser for the Leg Club and to date around £9,000 has been raised by and for us; money which has been very important to us."