Rotary club delivers PPE to more than 60 care homes

PUBLISHED: 14:11 16 June 2020

An example of the PPE the Rotary club has delivered.

An example of the PPE the Rotary club has delivered.

Wrington Vale Rotary Club

Wrington Rotarians have delivered PPE to care homes across the South West.

Wrington Vale Rotary Club has continued its efforts to source and deliver scrubs to care homes around Weston and North Somerset.

The club was contacted by a group of volunteers who had made the personal protective equipment (PPE) before supplying them to care homes in need.

In total, 63 care homes and one hospice across Weston and North Somerset have been supplied by the Rotarians with more than 3,600 items of PPE.

A spokesperson for the Rotary Club said: “It has been a great team effort and very well received.

“Some homes have found it difficult to get PPE and have sent us many letters of thanks – it has been quite incredible.

“The work will go on hold for now as our volunteers have worked tremendously hard throughout lockdown.”

Rotary members Bob Shaw, Rob Creedy, John Murphy and Roger Binton played ‘pivotal’ roles in the project.

