Children’s nurse given prestigious Queen’s Nurse title

Rosie Grenter has been awarded the Queen's Nurse title. Sirona Care and Health

Rosie was evaluated extensively for the title and had to submit three essays, in which she discussed the future of nursing.

A lead nurse with the North Somerset Community Children Team has been awarded the title of Queen’s Nurse.

Rosie Grenter has 20 years of nursing experience and currently works for Sirona Care and Health.

The title is handed out by the Queen’s Nurses Institute to nurses who show high standards of patient care, learning and leadership over time.

Supporting statements must also be put forward from colleagues who have worked closely with the nurse for several years as well as three essays on different aspects of nursing.

In one essay Rosie submitted, the nurse discussed the need for nursing to reflect the society it represents – anyone can be treated by a nurse, so anyone should have the opportunity to become a nurse.

Those nurses who hold the Queen’s Nurse title can benefit from developmental workshops and bursaries and networking opportunities.

Rosie said: “I am proud to be a Queen’s Nurse. The path to achieve this was not easy, but it has been worthwhile.

“Working with children and families in our community is important and I want to share what we have achieved in North Somerset with nurses across the country.” Director of nursing at Sirona, Mary Lewis said: “It is fantastic Rosie has become a Queen’s Nurse. This is a great accomplishment for Rosie, her team and Sirona.

“Our values are that we provide care for people as if we are supporting a member of our own family and by becoming a Queen’s Nurse, Rosie has demonstrated she lives and breathes this.”