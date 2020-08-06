Rogue traders target vulnerable in Nailsea

Police are urging people to be vigilant after rogue traders targeted a number of houses in Nailsea. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police are warning people to look out for rogue traders who have been targeting homes in Nailsea.

A number of incidents were reported to Avon and Somerset police from properties in Beechwood Road, Ridgeway, Ash Hayes Road, Heathfield Road and Nailsea Park between July 19 and 30.

All of the incidents happened during the day and involved men approaching home owners offering for work to be done on their property.

In each of the instances, elderly or vulnerable occupants were targeted and offered quotes for work to be carried out.

The suspects then demanded large sums of money to complete the work.

In one incident, police successfully worked with the public and partner agencies to thwart an attempt to defraud a victim of £3,000.

Police are encouraging people to be vigilant and protect themselves against rogue traders and distraction burglaries.

Crime prevention advice includes:

Never open the door to an unexpected caller until you have checked their identification – use a door chain or viewer, intercom or a smart doorbell.

If you are not sure, do not open the door.

Never agree to have work done or part with money on your doorstep and ideally get written quotes from at least two traders for any work. Always agree a start and finish date and agree a price before any work starts on your home.

If you are suspicious of a caller tell police straight away – ring 999 if you feel threatened or intimidated, otherwise call 101.

Store any high value items such as jewellery, passports and cash in a properly secured and hidden safe or bank vault.

Keep windows and doors secured if you are not in the room and never keep large sums of money in the house.

If you see someone calling door-to-door, but only on frail or elderly neighbours, call 999 straight away.

Ask a trusted neighbour to help you deal with unexpected callers.

Look out for vulnerable and elderly neighbours and make sure they know what to do when they receive an unexpected caller.

Join Neighbourhood Watch.

Anyone who is concerned about a trader can call 101 or Citizens Advice Consumer Services by logging on to www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer