Road closures due to work on underground cables

T-pylon supplied

A number of roads will be closed across North Somerset from next week as part of the Hinkley Point C Connection Project.

National Grid's contractors, J Murphy's & Sons, are installing 10.5km of underground electricity cables between the west end of Nailsea and Portishead substation.

Some of the work is on public roads and traffic lights and road closures will be in place to keep homeowners, road users and workers safe.

From February 27, there will be two-way traffic lights on Clevedon Road in Tickenham until mid-March.

There will also be temporary road closures in Church Lane and Washing Pound Lane in Tickenham, and Sheepway in Portbury for the same time period.

Later in the programme, work will start in the west end of Nailsea and in Whitehouse Lane.

From March 9, there will be temporary traffic lights on Engine Lane and Blackfriars Road in Nailsea until early April, as well as a temporary road closure on Hannah More Road from May 6 until June 1.

Whitehouse Lane in Wraxall will also be closed from April 14 until May.

Tony Dyas, lead project manager for National Grid, said: "We recognise these roadworks will cause delays to peoples' journeys and we are sorry for the inconvenience.

"Our contractors, Murphy, will minimise disruption as best they can by monitoring traffic flows through the lights to help reduce queues and will remove the traffic lights and reopen roads as soon as possible.

"Diversion signs will be in place to show alternative routes for the road closures.

"We work closely with the Highways Authority to coordinate and agree the traffic management, with the priority being the safety of all users."

The scheduled dates for working on the highways may change at short notice.

Once the cables are in place, the next step is to take down two lines of existing pylons between Nailsea and Portishead and to build the new line of T-pylons from Sandford to Seabank.

Balfour Beatty will build the pylons and are carrying out surveys along the route to help plan the final designs for the overhead line and new pylon locations.