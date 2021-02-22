Charity pays tribute to 'much-loved' reverend
- Credit: RNLI Portishead
RNLI Portishead has paid homage to the ‘very-much loved and respected’ Reverend Philip Auden.
The charity with 'great sadness' shared the news of his death this month.
RNLI Portishead said Philip has been a ‘huge part’ of the lifeboat family in Portishead. For 19 years he played an important role in the welfare of its volunteers and served people in the community when they ‘needed him most’.
Reverend Philip joined the charity in 2002 when it operated as The Portishead Lifeboat Trust. RNLI Portishead said if a family wanted to spread their loved one’s ashes at sea, or if the crew needed support after a difficult callout, he was there.
He also blessed new lifeboats, and offered support and counsel. The charity has paid tribute to a ‘wonderful man’ who was ‘very much loved and respected' by all who met him.
Lifeboat operations manager, Dave Slack, said: “As we beat against the tide of life, every now and then, we get to know people who we will never forget. For me, Philip is one of those people.
“He was always a constant source of support for the lifeboat crew, as well as for our families, and he and his wife Gill have always been very much part of the RNLI Portishead family.
“Philip was a very special man indeed, who meant so much to so many people. The lifeboat crew and I will miss him dearly.
“I would like to extend our condolences to Gill and to the rest of the family, I know that Philip will always walk alongside me in life. Rest in peace, my friend.”
RNLI Portishead chairman, Mike Roberts, added that Phillip was a ‘compassionate man with a wonderful sense of humour’ and the charity’s fundraiser and shop volunteer, Peggy Gittings, added that he had a great understanding of people’s needs and ‘loved him to bits’.
Retired lifeboat operations manager, Bob Crane, said Philip was ‘a true member of the lifeboat family fraternity’ and a ‘wonderful man loved by all'.
RNLI Portishead said Philip will be ‘sorely missed’ by all its members and the charity's love and sympathies go to his wife Gill, his family and their friends.