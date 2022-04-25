News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
News

RNLI stalwart to walk every inch of Portishead

Carrington Walker

Published: 9:47 AM April 25, 2022
RNLI Portishead

The RNLI Portishead team with Bob Crane (centre). - Credit: RNLI

A long-serving member of the RNLI Portishead will undertake a mammoth challenge for the charity to celebrate his 80th birthday.

RNLI stalwart, Bob Crane will walk every street, road, alley, track and lane in Portishead.

A fundraiser has been created hoping to reach the sum of £1,000 to go towards helping the RNLI's Portishead group.

Bob Crane RNLI Portishead

Bob will turn 80 in July. - Credit: RNLI

Bob said: “I have been overwhelmed by the support shown by those I’ve met on my travels so far

"It is quite moving to experience first-hand the high regard in which local people hold our volunteer lifeboat crew and their lifesaving work.”

As no one else has attempted to walk every inch of Portishead, Bob is unsure of how many miles he will have to travel but estimates around 200.

RNLI’s Portishead’s volunteer fundraising coordinator, Simon Perks described Bob "as a force of nature" during his time with the charity.

Mr Perks said: “Having been our lifeboat operations manager during our adoption from an independent lifeboat station into the RNLI charity, Bob now refuses to hang up his wellies.

"He has taken on a huge challenge and we are all rooting for him.” 

Bob hopes to complete the challenge by his birthday in July, to donate to the fundraiser visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bobswalk4rnli

