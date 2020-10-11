Advanced search

RNLI Portishead and Clevedon Coastguard rescues stranded duo

PUBLISHED: 10:39 11 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 11 October 2020

RNLI Portishead and Clevedon Coastguard rescued a stranded duo at sea on Thursday. Picture: RNLI Portishead

RNLI Portishead and Clevedon Coastguard rescued a stranded duo at sea on Thursday. Picture: RNLI Portishead

RNLI Portishead

RNLI Portishead and Clevedon Coastguard have rescued two people stranded at sea who were found clinging to a column of Clevedon Pier.

RNLI Portishead and Clevedon Coastguard rescued a stranded duo at sea on Thursday. Picture: RNLI PortisheadRNLI Portishead and Clevedon Coastguard rescued a stranded duo at sea on Thursday. Picture: RNLI Portishead

The crew was called at 11.18am on Thursday to assist Clevedon Coastguard, which was already at the scene.

The coastguard crew threw life ring buoys to the swimmers who were tiring from holding on to the pier while waiting for RNLI Portishead to arrive.

The RNLI lifeboat crew then took the swimmers to the sailing club slip after rescuing the pair from the choppy sea waters.

Clevedon Coastguard said one swimmer had swallowed a ‘significant’ amount of seawater and called the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust to attend the scene, which took the pair into its care.

RNLI Portishead says neither swimmers appeared to be suffering many ill effects, apart from being ‘cold, battered and bruised’ from clinging to the pier.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Life-saving surgery saves greyhound after he swallowed a fish hook at Portishead Marina

Sean the greyhound is on the mend. Picture: My Family Vets

RNLI Portishead and Clevedon Coastguard rescues stranded duo

RNLI Portishead and Clevedon Coastguard rescued a stranded duo at sea on Thursday. Picture: RNLI Portishead

Popular village restaurant and wedding venue closes

The White Hart, in Weston in Gordano, food and drink festival in 2018. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mother awarded MBE for plethora of volunteer work in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Maggie Cameron has been awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list in 2020. Picture: Maggie Cameron

Former patient helping to improve mental health services

A former mental health patient has shared his experiences of recovery to mark World Mental Health Day.