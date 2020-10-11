RNLI Portishead and Clevedon Coastguard rescues stranded duo

RNLI Portishead and Clevedon Coastguard rescued a stranded duo at sea on Thursday. Picture: RNLI Portishead RNLI Portishead

RNLI Portishead and Clevedon Coastguard have rescued two people stranded at sea who were found clinging to a column of Clevedon Pier.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

RNLI Portishead and Clevedon Coastguard rescued a stranded duo at sea on Thursday. Picture: RNLI Portishead RNLI Portishead and Clevedon Coastguard rescued a stranded duo at sea on Thursday. Picture: RNLI Portishead

The crew was called at 11.18am on Thursday to assist Clevedon Coastguard, which was already at the scene.

The coastguard crew threw life ring buoys to the swimmers who were tiring from holding on to the pier while waiting for RNLI Portishead to arrive.

The RNLI lifeboat crew then took the swimmers to the sailing club slip after rescuing the pair from the choppy sea waters.

Clevedon Coastguard said one swimmer had swallowed a ‘significant’ amount of seawater and called the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust to attend the scene, which took the pair into its care.

RNLI Portishead says neither swimmers appeared to be suffering many ill effects, apart from being ‘cold, battered and bruised’ from clinging to the pier.