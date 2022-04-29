RNLI and helicopter called to man who had fallen down cliff with his dog in Clevedon

Portishead RNLI and Clevedon Coastguard were called to reports of a man who had fallen down a cliff with his dog near Walton Bay, Clevedon. - Credit: RNLI

Emergency service volunteers from the RNLI and Coastguard received a call to rescue a man and his dog who had fallen down a coastal path near Clevedon on Monday (April 25).

Portishead RNLI launched a lifeboat at around 2.20pm and scrambled to Walton Bay.

Crews say the man had fallen 30ft to the rocks below when his wife called for help. A passer-by rushed to her aid and alerted 999 of the incident.

Crews located the casualty and safely brought him onboard. - Credit: RNLI

A Coastguard helicopter quickly arrived on the scene and brought the man onboard to receive medical attention from the helicopter paramedic.

The man was then airlifted to hospital for what it is believed to be chest injuries.

And he was able to communicate with the emergency responders what had happened to him.

His shaken dog was also taken to the vet for checks.

A spokesperson for Portishead RNLI, said: "We wish the man and his dog a speedy recovery.

"Our thanks goes out to our crew member Susan who responded on her birthday and played a pivotal role in the support of the casualty.

"Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if you see anyone in trouble either on the coast, or in the water."

Portishead RNLI was deployed to reports of a man who had fallen down a cliff in Clevedon. - Credit: RNLI



