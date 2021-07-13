Cyclists raise £170k for hospices in Ride for Previous Lives

Published: 7:01 AM July 13, 2021

The team from Edwards Vacuum at the start of the race. - Credit: CHSW

One hundred cyclists completed a 205-mile ride over three days to raise more than £170,000 for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

The annual Ride for Precious Lives, which is in its 12th year, sees cyclists ride through three counties in three days raising vital funds for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

This year the route was reversed, with cyclists leaving Charlton Farm in Wraxall on July 9, riding past Little Bridge House hospice in Barnstaple on Saturday, and finishing at Little Harbour children’s hospice in St Austell on Sunday.

The event was sponsored for the eighth time by Clevedon-based Edwards Vacuum, along with insurance company, The Exeter.

Organisers put in an 'incredible' amount of work to plan the event to ensure it could go ahead safely.

Kiley Pearce, events fundraiser for CHSW said “It was quite an overwhelming weekend in a lot of ways but especially with it being our first mass participation event in almost 18 months but it was absolutely fantastic. Riders were pushed to their limits physically and mentally but each and every one of them gave it their all and finished with smiles on their faces.

Reflecting on the amount of money raised by the cyclists, Kiley said: “After such a challenging fundraising climate to know that £170,000 has been raised to help our families get the vital care and support they need at Charlton Farm really is fantastic, especially in our 30th anniversary year. I would like to thank absolutely everyone involved in making this event happen.”

CHSW’s three hospices, including Charlton Farm, have remained open throughout the pandemic providing local children and families with vital care and support throughout some very uncertain times.

It costs more than £12million a year to run the hospices, and CHSW relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to ensure free care can continue being offered to families.

The hospices provide a range of services including short breaks, specialist play, music therapy, activities for siblings, palliative and emergency care, end of life care, bereavement support and specialist medical care.

Registration is open now for Ride for Precious Lives 2022. To book, log on to www.chsw.org.uk/ride