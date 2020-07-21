Advanced search

Faded poem brought back to life

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 July 2020

A faded poem chalked on the wall of Clevedon’s Marine Lake has been permanently inscribed onto a vibrant plaque.

Resurrection Lake, written by Bernie Jordan, of Langport, had almost faded away, due to the effects of high tides, wind and rain.

The new plaque is one of three others around the lake which are the colourful illustrations of artist Nancy Farmer.

Bernie said: “I had feared that the poem I was inspired to write in 2015 was lost forever, so I am delighted to see it brought back to life in such a stunning fashion.”

Nancy’s work celebrates the open-air swimmers, who take to the chilly waters every day of the year.

Nancy said: “It’s a lovely poem and now it can be appreciated for years to come.”

The lake is maintained by Marine Lake Enthusiasts.

The charity’s chairman, Joe Norman, said: “ Bernie’s poem captures the magic of the Marine Lake, we are delighted to have it on permanent display.”

