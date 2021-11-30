Remembrance service for crew who died in air crash

A service was held to remember people who lost their lives in an air crash.

The parish of Long Ashton was the scene of an air crash on November 21, 1944, when a Hadley Page Halifax Bomber, flown by a Polish Air Crew, crashed in the field behind All Saints Church, killing all seven crew members.

A plaque was installed on the churchyard wall in 1984 by the Severnside Aviation Society, and since 1999, a service has been held with members of the Polish community attending, to remember the Polish Air Crew, whenever the anniversary falls on a Sunday.

The service concluded with a procession from church to the memorial, with the Royal British Legion members and the church choir, leading the Polish Standards, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Somerset, Polish Military Representatives, RAF Representatives and the congregation to the bottom of the churchyard, for wreath laying at the memorial.

The Rev James Harris led the short Remembrance service at the Polish memorial.

Many Polish Scouts, Guides and Brownies attended, and 10 of them, together with an Air Cadet, acted as wreath carriers.

One of Long Ashton’s Scout masters, Duncan Venison played the Last Post and Reveille on his trumpet, and the church choir led in the singing of the Polish national anthem.

The Polish Crew are also listed on the new Parish War Memorial, opposite the Old School, where the 104 servicemen who died in wars are Remembered.

The Long Ashton Branch of the Royal British Legion the welcomed all present to a Reception and Buffet at the Community Centre.