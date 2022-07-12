Jubilee event raised cash for North Somerset refugee charity
- Credit: RWNS
A jubilee celebration event helped raise money for a charity which supports refugees coming to North Somerset to seek a new life.
Refugees Welcome North Somerset (RWNS) received a donation from North Somerset Training and Race Equality North Somerset, after a fundraising event at The Other Place, in Weston.
Ivi Paduim-quan, manager of North Somerset Training, presented the cheque to RWNS at their weekly Welcome Cafe, a social group in the centre of Weston.
The cafe is run by volunteers and, since it began in March this year, has supported more than 40 new arrivals, resettled refugees and displaced people in the area.
Donna King, co-founder and trustee of RWNS, said: "Thank you so much to North Somerset training and Race Equality North Somerset for their kind donation and to everyone at the other place for making us feel so welcome.
"This kind donation will help fund activities for our members over the summer."
Meanwhile, RWNS is in need of new volunteer befrienders, particularly those based in Weston and near Bristol airport.
"It’s the perfect role if you love meeting people and want to help the local community," a spokesperson added.
Find out more about the charity - and volunteer roles available - by logging on to rwns.org.uk/volunteer/befriending, or contact Michaela Butler by email to volunteer.coordinator@rwns.org.uk to get involved.