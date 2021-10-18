News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Estate agents invites children to create Halloween window displays

Henry Woodsford

Published: 12:30 PM October 18, 2021   
Reeds Rains is running a competition to find the most creatively decorated pumpkins.

Reeds Rains is running a competition to find the most creatively decorated pumpkins. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

With Halloween just around the corner, a Portishead estate agents is inviting children to help it create window displays for its local branches.

Reeds Rains is running a competition to find the most creatively decorated pumpkins, giving those who enter the chance to win special Halloween cakes, while also helping to brighten up town centres.

Director Charlotte Emsley said: “Pumpkin painting seems to be trending at the moment, with people choosing wonderfully colourful and fun designs over the more traditional spooky and ghoulish carvings.

"We thought we would invite youngsters in the local community to help us create a window display in our Clevedon and Portishead offices, by bringing in their painted pumpkins for us to put on public display.”

The Reeds Rains office will have a bowl of treats on offer for anyone who takes along a painted pumpkin and there will be a prize for the best pumpkin design in each town.

Pumpkins can be taken along to Reeds Rains at The Triangle in Clevedon and in Portishead High Street during office hours up until October 29. The winners will be announced on October 30.

