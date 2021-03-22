Estate agents walk 10,000 steps a day to fund life-saving cancer research

Published: 4:00 PM March 22, 2021

A team of estate agents who were forced to cancel a sponsored walk for charity have more than doubled their £300 fundraising target.

Staff at Reeds Rains North Somerset have joined thousands of people across the country who are taking part in the Cancer Research UK Walk All Over Cancer campaign during March.

The team had scheduled a socially distanced walk between two Reeds Rains offices in Portishead and Clevedon, in High Street and The Triangle respectively, to help raise funds for the cause.

However, when local police suggested the walk could contravene Covid-19 regulations, the estate agents decided to cancel the scheduled challenge and stick to individually walking 10,000 steps a day for the charity this month.

In addition to their fundraiser, Reeds Rains North Somerset staff have also been donating £10 to Cancer Research UK for every instruction – lettings and sales – obtained during the month.

Leading the Reeds Rains team, director Charlotte Emsley said: “Cancer touches everyone’s lives in one way or another these days and so the team at Reeds Rains were keen to do their bit to help raise funds for vital life-saving research.

“Even though we weren’t able to do the sponsored walk between the two offices, we have been achieving 10,000 steps every day through March and based on the average person’s stride, that’s around five miles or eight km every day.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support shown and thank everyone for their generosity.”

Reeds Rains North Somerset relaunched in December 2020 and across the offices in Portishead and Clevedon, the teams now work together as one.

The estate agents surpassed their £300 target and have so far collected £636 at the time of going to press.

Cancer Research UK is the world's leading independent charity dedicated to cancer research. The charity says consistent progress is being made and improvements to technology and ground-breaking work offer new opportunities to find different ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer and improve survival rates even further.

To donate to the Reeds Rains North Somerset Walk All Over Cancer fundraiser, log-on to https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/charlottes-walk-all-over-cancer-fundraising-page-257