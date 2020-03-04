Carbon-neutral event launched in Portishead

Nick Brown organised the Portishead carbon-zero event on Saturday.Picture: Reducing Portishead Co2 to net zero Reducing Portishead Co2 to net zero

More than 60 people attended a talk about a project which aims to make Portishead carbon-zero by 2030.

Bob Langton of Low Carbon Gordano, Andy O'Brien from Bristol Energy COOP and Bristol Port's John Chaplin gave speeches at Reducing Portishead CO2 to Net Zero on Saturday.

The event, held at the Folk Hall in Portishead High Street, was organised by Nick Brown and hosted by the town's Extinction Rebellion group.

Nick said he was thankful to those who turned out on the day, and, by the end of the presentations, he said nine out of 10 people believed making Portishead carbon zero by 2030 was possible.

Meetings for Reducing Portishead CO2 to Net Zero will be held on the second Tuesday and fourth Thursday of every month.

A venue for the next meeting on March 10 at 7pm is yet to be confirmed and will be announced on the group's Facebook page.