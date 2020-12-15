Staff take on 100km challenge for school sports hall

Published: 1:00 PM December 15, 2020

The inside of the current sports hall which is no longer fit for purpose. - Credit: Ravenswood School

Staff from a Nailsea school are running, walking and cycling as much they can this month to raise money for a new sports hall.

Ravenswood School launched an appeal last year to raise £2million to pay for a new hall to enable pupils to take part in more sports.

The current sports hall is no longer fit for purpose due to the increasing number of pupils, and the school community is rallying together to raise funds for a new building.

Staff were hoping to take part in a team event in aid of the appeal, but due to the current restrictions they will be running, walking and cycling individually throughout December.

They are appealing for people to sponsor them to help raise funds for the cause.

Sara Watson, from Ravenswood School, said: “Ravenswood School is a local authority special needs school which is in high demand.

“Our existing building does not have modern sports facilities suitable for a growing school population who have a range of special needs and disabilities.

“Even with our limited facilities, the school has seen great success with supporting pupils' all-round development through providing a physical and practical curriculum.

“The school now wishes to develop their sporting opportunities for the future.

“We want our pupils to thrive here at school and have more opportunities to develop their skills and love of sport and exercise.

“A new sports facility could be an opportunity for our pupils to learn about the leisure industry and to run the sports hall for our local community groups as part of their developing their employability skills.”

The December Dashers’ team comprises eight members of staff from the school in Pound Lane.

The fundraisers are hoping to cover 100km collectively to raise funds for the building project.

Sara added: “This time it’s going to be cold, wet, dark and nowhere near as easy as our sport-athon back in lockdown number one in May, but we’re keeping our eyes on the prize and continuing our efforts.”

To sponsor the staff, log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sara-watson-4-ravenswoodschool