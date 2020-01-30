Supporters encouraged to sign up for hospice fun run

Families can sign up for the ever-popular Rainbow Run in aid of a Wraxall charity.

More than 1,000 people took part in the fundraising 5km race for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW) last year, raising £47,000 for the cause.

The event is taking place at the North Somerset Showground, in Bristol Road, on June 6.

The 5km run is suitable for people of all ages and the event also features face painters, entertainment and refreshments.

This year's Rainbow Run will be the last in the area, but event fundraiser Mandy Ley-Morgan says it will be 'going out with a bang'.

She said: "Rainbow Run has enjoyed seven fantastic years in Bristol since CHSW brought the concept to the UK.

"We constantly review our events to keep them fresh and exciting and will be offering new events to our supporters for 2021 onwards."

Early bird tickets are £15 for adults and £9 for children, and are available until April 1. Sign up at www.chsw.org.uk/rainbowbristol