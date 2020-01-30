Advanced search

Supporters encouraged to sign up for hospice fun run

PUBLISHED: 13:00 30 January 2020

People of all ages and abilities can take part in the fun run. Picture: Tim Maynard.

People of all ages and abilities can take part in the fun run. Picture: Tim Maynard.

Tim Maynard

Families can sign up for the ever-popular Rainbow Run in aid of a Wraxall charity.

More than 1,000 people took part in the fundraising 5km race for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW) last year, raising £47,000 for the cause.

The event is taking place at the North Somerset Showground, in Bristol Road, on June 6.

More: Hundreds enjoy Rainbow Run for children's hospice.

The 5km run is suitable for people of all ages and the event also features face painters, entertainment and refreshments.

This year's Rainbow Run will be the last in the area, but event fundraiser Mandy Ley-Morgan says it will be 'going out with a bang'.

She said: "Rainbow Run has enjoyed seven fantastic years in Bristol since CHSW brought the concept to the UK.

"We constantly review our events to keep them fresh and exciting and will be offering new events to our supporters for 2021 onwards."

Early bird tickets are £15 for adults and £9 for children, and are available until April 1. Sign up at www.chsw.org.uk/rainbowbristol

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Telecomms company moves to Clevedon

Paul Astle in the new office in Clevedon

Police seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after woman assaulted in Clevedon

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Physio who kept more than 400 patients’ record suspended from role after ‘significant breach’

Stokes was suspended from her role at NSCP. Picture: Google

Appeal for help to protect green space in Nailsea

The Perrings

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Most Read

Telecomms company moves to Clevedon

Paul Astle in the new office in Clevedon

Police seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after woman assaulted in Clevedon

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Physio who kept more than 400 patients’ record suspended from role after ‘significant breach’

Stokes was suspended from her role at NSCP. Picture: Google

Appeal for help to protect green space in Nailsea

The Perrings

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Seasiders left well beaten by leaders as three-goal blitz earns Bradford Town spoils

Syd Camper competes for a header, watched by Callum Kingdon (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Bristol Airport expansion recommended for approval

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

SIGNPOSTS: Events across North Somerset

Visitors can follow a giant heart trail around the zoo during half term. Picture: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Portishead primaries top The Real Schools Guide 2020 table for district

Headteacher Sharon Roberts with upper KS2 head Tim Eutace and Y6 pupils. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24