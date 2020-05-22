Foundation raises £1m for small causes helping communities through pandemic
PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 May 2020
Quartet Community Foundation
More than £1million has been raised by The Quartet Community Foundation for the Coronavirus 2020 Response Fund.
The fund supports causes across North Somerset, Bristol, Bath and North East Somerset and South Gloucestershire and was set up in mid-March.
It hit the milestone figure in a matter of weeks, which the foundation says is thanks to the generosity and support of hundreds of fundraisers, donors and businesses.
Chief executive Sue Turner, said: “Whether it’s taking meals to the homeless, reaching out to older people or helping learning disabled people fight isolation, people are going above and beyond.”
More than £500,000 has reached 100 causes in these communities.
To donate, log on to www.justgiving.com/campaign/BristolCoronavirusFund
