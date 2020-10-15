Advanced search

Pupils’ virtual balloon race raises much-needed funds for school

PUBLISHED: 08:04 15 October 2020

Headteacher Peter Treasure-Smith launches balloon race with children. Balloons virtually leaving the school on Monday.

Headteacher Peter Treasure-Smith launches balloon race with children. Balloons virtually leaving the school on Monday.

Archant

Clevedon school pupils are enjoying balloon gazing as they take part in a virtual race to raise much-needed funds.

Children at St Nicholas’ Chantry School, Highdale Avenue, have bought and named their balloons, ready for the race which runs on a special website, where 254 balloons appear to travel between 1-20km per hour round the world.

The venture is designed to overcome social-distancing rules which have already forced many traditional events such as the school’s summer fair and quiz events, run by St Nicholas Chantry’s parent teacher association (PTA), to be cancelled.

The St Nick’s Virtual Balloon Race, sponsored by Mayfair Town and Country, ends on October 16, and has made more than £500 for the school’s PTA, the Friends of St Nicholas’ Chantry.

Chairman Richard Lyle said: “We are looking at new and creative ways to raise funds due to Covid-19. Going digital and avoiding running events involving groups of people is the only way to work in these challenging times.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Clevedon Rugby Club Girls return to action

Erin Tatman with the ball for the Clevedon U15s girls during their 15-14 win over Clevedon U18s girls.

Walk, bake or wash cars to raise funds for schools wellbeing programme

Ben Smith training for the 401 Foundation USA Challenge, which is due to take place in 2021. Picture: 401 Foundation

Pupils’ virtual balloon race raises much-needed funds for school

Headteacher Peter Treasure-Smith launches balloon race with children. Balloons virtually leaving the school on Monday.

Fears rewilding plans will lead to loss of open space and ‘stunning views’

A walk across the fields in the late evening as the sun sets. Looking towards Battery Point across Kilkenny fields.

Father and son walk Virtual London Marathon

Joe and Michael Williams walked the virtual London Marathon. Picture: Virgin Money Giving