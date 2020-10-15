Pupils’ virtual balloon race raises much-needed funds for school

Headteacher Peter Treasure-Smith launches balloon race with children. Balloons virtually leaving the school on Monday. Archant

Clevedon school pupils are enjoying balloon gazing as they take part in a virtual race to raise much-needed funds.

Children at St Nicholas’ Chantry School, Highdale Avenue, have bought and named their balloons, ready for the race which runs on a special website, where 254 balloons appear to travel between 1-20km per hour round the world.

The venture is designed to overcome social-distancing rules which have already forced many traditional events such as the school’s summer fair and quiz events, run by St Nicholas Chantry’s parent teacher association (PTA), to be cancelled.

The St Nick’s Virtual Balloon Race, sponsored by Mayfair Town and Country, ends on October 16, and has made more than £500 for the school’s PTA, the Friends of St Nicholas’ Chantry.

Chairman Richard Lyle said: “We are looking at new and creative ways to raise funds due to Covid-19. Going digital and avoiding running events involving groups of people is the only way to work in these challenging times.”