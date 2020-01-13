Council calls for public help to tackle climate emergency

North Somerset Council are turning to the public for opinions on its plan to tackle the 'climate emergency' it declared last year.

Having completed a draft of its Climate Emergency Strategy, the authority is running consultations until January 31 to decide what action will be taken on the matter.

Green Party councillor Bridget Petty said: "There's a lot of work to be done to make all this happen, and we need your help."

Ways to make the area carbon neutral are being explored, and there are seven key principles in the purposed draft to address the climate emergency.

Aside from being a net-zero-carbon council, improvements to recycling measures will be looked at, as will an energy-efficient environment.

Projects set up in aid of the fight include a rewilding scheme, which would see some parks and open green spaces stop being mowed in favour of planting 50,000 more trees.

The council said: "Rewilding areas of the council's 2.5million square metres of verges, parks and open spaces that are mown regularly will be done by planting 50,000 new trees and allowing the grass to grow taller."

More than 150 volunteers have shown interest in helping this scheme and others like it, although more are welcome, the council said.

Town and parish councils, along with local residents, are involved in these ongoing consultations where potential sites for rewilding projects are being considered.

Cllr Petty said: "It's important we all work together to respond to climate change.

"Thank you to everyone who has responded so far to both consultations and to all those who have offered to get involved with rewilding."

These distress calls come after North Somerset Council decided, in November 2019, to push back a decision on the expansion of Bristol Airport.

The proposal to increase annual passengers to as many as 12million sparked environmental concerns, despite the airport's also bringing forward plans to become carbon neutral by 2025.

To view the Climate Emergency Strategy draft, along with more information on when and where the consultations are being run, visit www.consult.n-somerset.gov.uk/consult.ti/climateemergency/consultationHome