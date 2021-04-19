News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Group protests against new police and crime bill

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 8:21 AM April 19, 2021   
Nailsea Climate Emergency protest against police and crime bill

Members of Nailsea Climate Emergency protesting against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. - Credit: Nailsea Climate Emergency

A protest against a controversial new bill which could affect peaceful demonstrations was held in Nailsea on Saturday.

Members of Nailsea Climate Emergency Group protested outside North Somerset MP Dr Liam Fox's office under the banner 'Let Democracy Bloom'.

The event was held to draw attention to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill which is currently at committee stage in the House of Commons.

Campaigners believe the bill, which will enable police to add more restrictions to protests, poses a threat to non-violent demonstrations. 

A group spokesman said: "The bill would allow the police more powers in managing disruptive protests, but its many critics believe it is an attempt to curb legitimate protest and arises from the recent Extinction Rebellion, Students Strike marches, Black Lives Matter and, most recently, Violence Against Women protests. All of which raised significant awareness of very real and pressing problems facing our society, both nationally and globally.

"The new law is ill-conceived and would make many forms of peaceful protest a criminal act subject to potentially hefty prison sentences."

Most Read

  1. 1 Events in Weston and beyond to look forward to this summer
  2. 2 How to order free Covid home tests
  3. 3 Marathon runner Ben Smith announces USA Challenge plans
  1. 4 Council keen to hear from villagers on road safety plans
  2. 5 Man charged with two counts of attempted murder
  3. 6 Trigger chosen to develop project for Festival UK* 2022
  4. 7 Special school expansion progress
  5. 8 North Somerset restaurants reopen outside this week
  6. 9 Jones "proud" of what he achieved with Ashton & Backwell United
  7. 10 Barclays to close North Somerset branches

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Portishead High Street in May 2020.

Retail

Celebrations after non-essential shops and pubs reopen in North Somerset

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Nailsea's 1st XI face the camera

Nailsea Cricket Club start senior nets for new season

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
The Road to Wimbledon competition gives youngsters the chance to compete on the hallowed turf of the All England Club

Road to Wimbledon chance for North Somerset youngsters

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
Bethan Walker, owner of Simple Green Zero Waste in Victoria Square.

Health shop stocks fruit and vegetables free from plastic packaging

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus