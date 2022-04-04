More protests against plans to build 90 homes in village

Around 100 CRAG supporters were at the precinct on Saturday, demonstrating against the proposed new housing estate behind Park Road.

Leaflets were distributed to shoppers explaining why the 90 house estate on Park Farm field is socially and environmentally a bad idea.

Around 100 CRAG supporters were at the precinct - Credit: Wild Child Photography

Resident Amie Price-Bates summed up the feelings of many: “The importance of green space, both socially and mentally has become clear since the pandemic.”

CRAG believes the scheme is unsustainable due to the distance from surgeries, schools and public transport links which will encourage greater car use.

Amie stressed the need to get objections registered by April 7.

Another concerned resident told the Mercury and Times: "Mulberry Road is a small cul-de-sac. The residents of Congresbury do not want this field destroyed.

"There are more than 100 objections on the council website. We are hoping the council's planning committee on April 7 see sense and reject this planning of 90 homes."

To comment, log on to North Somerset Council’s website, search for planning applications and enter the reference 22/P/0459/OUT.