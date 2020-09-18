Property Spotlight: Historic four-bedroom farmhouse with annex
PUBLISHED: 12:52 18 September 2020
Archant
A charming Grade II listed detached Farmhouse with secluded gardens, several outbuildings including a two-bedroom annex, a fitness suite and a hot tub and within walking distance of Nailsea town centre.
Dating back to the 1500s the house is reached through electric gates and a flagstone driveway. The stunning property blends period features with modern, stylish design and offers versatile accommodation.
A covered porch and riveted wooden door opens into a large reception hall, with double doors leading into a sitting room with exposed wooden beams and two fireplaces containing log-burning stoves. An archway flows into the dining room, with a fireplace and window seat overlooking the garden.
Accessed from the dining room, the kitchen has plenty of period character with contemporary cupboards and built-in Smeg appliances.
A bedroom currently used as a study and a shower room complete the ground floor accommodation.
A spiral staircase at each end of the house provides access to the first floor, which has three large double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, plus a luxury bathroom with roll-top bath and separate walk-in shower, all overlooking the grounds.
A detached barn has recently been converted into an annex and large garage. The annex has an open-plan kitchen-reception room, two double bedrooms, each with a shower and basin and a separate toilet.
Picturesque gardens wrap around the house with lawns, borders and several patios.
PROPERTY FACTS
Price: £950,000
Location: Causeway View, Nailsea
Agent: Fine and Country, 01275 859000
fineandcountry.com
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.