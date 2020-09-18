Property Spotlight: Historic four-bedroom farmhouse with annex

A charming Grade II listed detached Farmhouse with secluded gardens, several outbuildings including a two-bedroom annex, a fitness suite and a hot tub and within walking distance of Nailsea town centre.

Dating back to the 1500s the house is reached through electric gates and a flagstone driveway. The stunning property blends period features with modern, stylish design and offers versatile accommodation.

A covered porch and riveted wooden door opens into a large reception hall, with double doors leading into a sitting room with exposed wooden beams and two fireplaces containing log-burning stoves. An archway flows into the dining room, with a fireplace and window seat overlooking the garden.

Accessed from the dining room, the kitchen has plenty of period character with contemporary cupboards and built-in Smeg appliances.

A bedroom currently used as a study and a shower room complete the ground floor accommodation.

A spiral staircase at each end of the house provides access to the first floor, which has three large double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, plus a luxury bathroom with roll-top bath and separate walk-in shower, all overlooking the grounds.

A detached barn has recently been converted into an annex and large garage. The annex has an open-plan kitchen-reception room, two double bedrooms, each with a shower and basin and a separate toilet.

Picturesque gardens wrap around the house with lawns, borders and several patios.

PROPERTY FACTS

Price: £950,000

Location: Causeway View, Nailsea

Agent: Fine and Country, 01275 859000

fineandcountry.com