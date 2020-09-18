Advanced search

Property Spotlight: Historic four-bedroom farmhouse with annex

PUBLISHED: 12:52 18 September 2020

The Grade 11 listed farmhouse.

Archant

A charming Grade II listed detached Farmhouse with secluded gardens, several outbuildings including a two-bedroom annex, a fitness suite and a hot tub and within walking distance of Nailsea town centre.

One of the outbuildings houses a hot tub.One of the outbuildings houses a hot tub.

Dating back to the 1500s the house is reached through electric gates and a flagstone driveway. The stunning property blends period features with modern, stylish design and offers versatile accommodation.

A covered porch and riveted wooden door opens into a large reception hall, with double doors leading into a sitting room with exposed wooden beams and two fireplaces containing log-burning stoves. An archway flows into the dining room, with a fireplace and window seat overlooking the garden.

Accessed from the dining room, the kitchen has plenty of period character with contemporary cupboards and built-in Smeg appliances.

The charming sitting room.The charming sitting room.

A bedroom currently used as a study and a shower room complete the ground floor accommodation.

A spiral staircase at each end of the house provides access to the first floor, which has three large double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, plus a luxury bathroom with roll-top bath and separate walk-in shower, all overlooking the grounds.

A detached barn has recently been converted into an annex and large garage. The annex has an open-plan kitchen-reception room, two double bedrooms, each with a shower and basin and a separate toilet.

The grand dining room.The grand dining room.

Picturesque gardens wrap around the house with lawns, borders and several patios.

PROPERTY FACTS

The stunning garden is completely secluded.The stunning garden is completely secluded.

Price: £950,000

Location: Causeway View, Nailsea

Agent: Fine and Country, 01275 859000

fineandcountry.com

